Rochester, NY

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, assaulted at rally

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but the congressman escaped serious injury.

“I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

Zeldin’s campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens outside Rochester, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. A video posted on Twitter shows the two falling to the ground as other people try to intervene.

Among those who helped to subdue the attacker was Zeldin’s running mate, former New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, said state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

Langworthy told The Associated Press that he didn’t have any details on the attacker or his weapon but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterward while the congressman was speaking to police.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy said. He said Zeldin had “just a little scrape” but it wasn’t what anyone would consider an injury.

In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Deputy Brendan Hurley, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, gave a statement to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that said the office “is aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating.”

Messages seeking information from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned, and phone messages were left with the county’s emergency dispatch.

Langworthy called on Hochul to issue a security detail for Zeldin to protect him on the campaign trail.

“This could have gone a lot worse. This could have really ended in a horrible way tonight and this is unacceptable,” he said.

Hochul’s press secretary Avi Small referred questions about providing Zeldin with a security detail to New York state police.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He has focused his campaign on fighting crime but faces an uphill battle against Hochul. He’ll need to persuade independent voters — which outnumber Republicans in the state — as well as Democrats in order to win the general election.

Democrats are expected to focus on Zeldin’s vocal defense of Trump during both of his impeachments and objection to the election results.

U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin Attacked At Campaign Event in Rochester

On Thursday, U.S. Congressman and Republican Governor nominee Lee Zeldin were attacked and faced an attempted stabbing during a gubernatorial campaign event. The man accused of attacking Zeldin is 43-year-old David Jakubonis. Jakubonis reportedly jumped on the stage where Zeldin was addressing supporters near Rochester. Zeldin and Jakubonis tussled before Jakubonis, who reportedly attempted to stab Zeldin with a sharp metal object. Jakubonis was reportedly arraigned on charges of second-degree attempted assault but has been released without bail.
Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
Hochul Sees Success in New York State Primaries

With a sweeping majority across New York State, Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic primary for governor. Her opponents were Democrat Thomas Suozzi and Working Families candidate Jumaane Williams. Williams won the Working Families primary. Hochul will face Williams and Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in November’s election. Zeldin’s opponents were Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, and Harry Wilson.
This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official violated the state’s open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate, the state Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The decision directed a trial court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the software change in the state’s voter registration system so that it can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots. Voters receive provisional ballots if they don’t appear to be registered, fail to present required identification or try to vote at the...
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces License Plate Redesign in Conjunction with Office for the Prevention Domestic Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, today announced a contest for New Yorkers to vote on a new custom state license plate. In honor of OPDV’s 30th anniversary, the three designs reflect the strength and resilience of survivorsand the commitment New York State makes to support them. The winning license plate will be announced in October 2022 in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing awareness and sparking conversations about gender-based violence.
Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
State Police: Weapons arrest on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, New York State Police announced Friday. On Thursday, State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a motorist driving without a valid license on North Clinton Avenue. In the passengers seat, 32-year-old Charles...
Man charged with killing Rochester officer pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a Rochester police officer, and wounding the officer’s partner and someone nearby, pleaded not guilty Saturday. During a brief court appearance, Kelvin Vickers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts. He was ordered held without bail.
Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
