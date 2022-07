LOUISBURG, N.C. — For 19 years, Claire Fuller worked for a local government. About two years ago, she began working for Franklin County and hasn’t looked back. “I’m actually from Henderson, which is in Vance County, which is a neighboring county. I live in Warren County, and my little girl attends school here in Franklin County,” Fuller said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of the community, and working here and being here during the day is as close right now as I can get to being a part of it.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO