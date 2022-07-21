BREAKING NEWS: 'He's feeling good': Jill Biden insists Joe, 79, is 'doing fine' after getting COVID as quadruple vaxxed President isolates in the White House and starts taking Paxlovid

Related
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says
President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
Biden has 'more energy' and is working more after COVID diagnosis: White House says his condition has 'significantly improved' after releasing no new photos of him at the weekend
No new images were released of President Joe Biden over the weekend as he continues to isolate following his COVID-19 diagnosis, but White House aides say he is showing 'more energy' since the Thursday positive test. Video was released on Twitter of Biden providing an update on his condition on...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Gov. Larry Hogan said if Trump announces a 2024 run before the midterms GOP governors worry it will 'cost us seats'
Gov. Larry Hogan said GOP governors are "concerned" with how a Trump run could impact the midterms. Trump has not officially announced a run, but recent reports suggest he could as early as September. "In competitive places and purple battlefields, it's going to cost us seats," Hogan said.
EXCLUSIVE: Democrats mock Trump in his own backyard! New billboard showing Fox News announce his 2020 defeat appears in Tampa ahead of ex-president's speech there
Donald Trump is appearing before a crowd of young Republican voters in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night - where he will be greeted by a billboard reminding him he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump is speaking at the second night of Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit,...
Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran who tried to assassinate NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during campaign event is hit with federal assault charge one day after he was freed under state's lax bail laws
The man who drunkenly attacked the Republican candidate for governor in New York was photographed being taken into custody by FBI, state and county police Saturday on federal assault charges, after being immediately released following the attack under the state's bail reform laws. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was...
Heated moment Waleed Aly is slammed by a union boss for referring to the death of a young apprentice tradie as ‘a little civil suit’
Waleed Aly has been criticised by a union boss for 'diminishing' the death of a young apprentice after he referred to the incident as 'a little civil suit'. National Secretary of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) Dave Noonan hit back The Project's co-host on Monday following a heated debate about the effectiveness of the industry watchdog.
Dispirited homebuyers show Fed's inflation fight is starting to succeed
July 25 (UPI) -- I've studied finance and financial markets since the 1970s, and I have never seen the Federal Reserve's monetary policy get such prominent news coverage as it has this past year. And with good reason. What the Fed does has profound implications for companies, consumers and the...
'I yelped and the chilled white wine was popped open when I got through to the final two': Liz Truss says her daughters, 16 and 13, are managing her social media campaign and she's skipping the family holiday to Disneyland Florida so she can win Tory race
Liz Truss has revealed her two teenage daughters are managing her social media campaign and she's skipping the family holiday to Disney World in Florida 'so she can focus on winning' the Tory leadership race. The Foreign Secretary surged into the final run-off against Rishi Sunak in the race to...
Madison Cawthorn 'illegally spent' $200K in campaign donations from Kevin McCarthy, billionaires and retirees: Outgoing Republican burned cash he had to pay back after losing election, report says
Outgoing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations that he was required to refund after losing his primary race, it was reported on Friday night. Over the last year the 26-year-old congressman's campaign indiscriminately spent funds that were meant to go toward his general...
Larry Hogan suggests that the Trump-backed candidate winning Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary could embolden him to run for president in 2024
Governor Larry Hogan suggested that after Donald Trump's candidate won Maryland's GOP gubernatorial primary this month, his potential ambitions for a White House run are emboldened. 'Does this [loss] make you more or less likely to run for president in 2024?' ABC News' Jonathon Karl asked Hogan in an interview...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out the Chinese Communist Party for buying giant chunks of farmland and property in his state, saying it's a 'huge problem'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the Chinese Communist Party on Friday for buying up huge chunks of farmland and other properties in the Sunshine State. Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, DeSantis - considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate and currently running for re-election in Florida - said Beijing purchasing American real estate is a growing concern.
Top politician, 39, to take extended leave as she reveals her huge health battle after doctors discovered a large tumour: 'This was quite a shock'
Prominent politician Prue Car has announced she will take extended leave as the NSW Labor deputy leader prepares to fight a large cancerous tumour doctors found on her kidney. The 39-year-old revealed she was suffering from kidney cancer following tests in a statement she issued on her social media accounts on Monday.
