BREAKING NEWS: 'He's feeling good': Jill Biden insists Joe, 79, is 'doing fine' after getting COVID as quadruple vaxxed President isolates in the White House and starts taking Paxlovid

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19 , the White House announced on Thursday morning, but was experiencing only mild symptoms. He was reported to have a dry cough and runny nose.
First lady Jill Biden, who tested negative despite being a close contact, said he was doing well. 'I talked to him just a few minutes ago,' she told reporters during a trip to Detroit. 'He's doing fine, he's feeling good.'
Biden, 79, had two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office. He received a first booster shot in September and a second on March 30. Stringent White House precautions meant he had avoided the virus, even as it laid low close aides and advisers. Until now.
'This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,' said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 'He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.'
He was suffering with a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue on Thursday morning, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN. While the virus cut a swath through Washington's political class - from Vice President Kamala Harris to cabinet secretaries and successive press secretaries - Biden had previously avoided testing positive.
In part that was because of stringent measures to protect the commander-in-chief, such as not serving water to guests in his presence - lest they remove their masks - and seating him 10ft from participants in meetings. The first lady's office said Jill Biden had tested negative in Detroit on Thursday morning, and would stick to her planned schedule in Michigan and Georgia. Jean-Pierre said Biden's last negative test came on Tuesday.
And she said the White House will provide a daily update on his health and that the president will take part in his planned meetings by phone and Zoom from the White House residence. 'Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative,' she added. 'Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.'
Top White House officials in recent months have been matter-of-fact about the likelihood of the president getting COVID, a measure of how engrained the virus has become in society — and of its diminished threat for those who are up to date on their vaccinations and with access to treatments. Pfizer's Paxlovid has become the weapon of choice for tackling COVID infections. It has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.
In an April 30 speech to more than 2,600 attendees at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Biden acknowledged the risks of attending large events, but said it was worthwhile to attend. 'I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID,' he said. 'Well, we're here to show the country that we're getting through this pandemic.' Yet, the White House has gone to great lengths to keep Biden healthy.
For example, during a February meeting with governors he was the only one to be given a glass of water. And he sat more than 10 feet away from everyone, including Harris. Staff entering wearing surgical masks have been handed the more protective N95 version.

