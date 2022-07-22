ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

North Texan says monkeypox pain is 'probably one of the worst things I've ever been through'

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atRQW_0goRVGnd00

Denton County officials identify two more presumptive monkeypox cases 01:47

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Monkeypox cases in North Texas on are the rise.

On Thursday, Denton County announced two more presumptive positive cases , totaling three.

Dallas County reports 52 cases, and 10 in Tarrant County.

Health officials urge everyone to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms even if the risk of mass spread remains low.

Monkeypox symptoms include, a rash—which could look like pimples, fever or chills, muscle aches, headaches, feeling exhausted and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact.

"Basically direct contact, person to person or person to animal, or exchanging body fluids, or kissing or any proximity or close contact with someone who had monkeypox you can get it that way," said Christian Grisales, PIO for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

If you want a vaccine, it could be hard to come by as Dallas County Health and Human Services say right now due to low supply it's only for people who have tested positive for the disease.

"We are working with the state trying to get more vaccine and that's why we're hoping that we get that shipment soon enough so we can have it or make it available for anyone in the community," added Grisales.

Cody Bonham knows what it's like to have Monkeypox, "It's excoriating."

For weeks, the pain Bonham said was unbearable, "Probably one of the worst things I've ever been through."

Bonham said he was exposed to Monkeypox during the Daddyland Festival in Dallas which ran from late June to July Fourth, days later he and his partner Jason got the vaccine, but it was too late as that night Bonham said he started to feel something was off.

"I noticed just a small rash and I really didn't think anything of it probably razer burn but as things went on it ended up getting worse and really just started this excruciating pain it was just awful," added Bonham.

"It's really hard to watch him go through that, there's only so much you can do," said his partner, Jason Martinez.

Martinez never tested positive for Monkeypox, Bonham is recovering and almost out of quarantine.

"I think it's also the fact that it's been painted as a gay disease has not been helpful either, I think as soon as this hits another part of the community that it's going to be an uproar and everyone is going to be scrambling and those vaccines are going to be ready," said Martinez.

Health officials point out, anyone can get this disease, not just those in the LGBTQ+ community.

If you do feel symptoms health officials urge you to get tested at your local clinic.

Comments / 7

Related
dallasexpress.com

Heat-Related Illness Calls Increase: Take Caution

While Fort Worth residents deal with heat-related problems, first responders are telling residents to be careful. Last week, MedStar Field Operations Supervisor George Church looked over the organization’s active heat-related calls. Among those calls was that of an elderly woman. Upon arriving at the woman’s southside home, Church found her case was dispatched as a possible heat stroke.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Denton County, TX
Health
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Fort Worth, TX
Government
County
Denton County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday.Patrick, 72, tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms, according to a campaign statement.Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.His campaign said the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#North Texas#North Texan#Pio
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Among family and friends, you may be noticing more positive COVID-19 cases. A new report from UT Southwestern shows not only are they increasing in North Texas but now, hospitalizations are too.  Local health officials are calling this as a summer wave, not a surge. They want everyone to be aware of the situation so we can get on top of it now. "We're now in excess of 700 patients with COVID-19," Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said. The rise in admissions is mostly patients over the age of 65. "I think what it...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas - A shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning left one person dead and sent three others to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2300 block of S. Riverside Drive. Responding officers found a man and woman who had been shot. Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas County reports first heat-related death this summer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first heat-related death in Dallas County this summer. According to DCHHS, the patient was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions."We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."North Texas has seen record heat this summer and little rain. DCHHS recommends the following to protect yourself in the Texas heat:Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover. Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin. In 2020, the call volume […]
tarrantcounty.com

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Four COVID-19 Deaths

July 21, 2022 - (Tarrant County) - Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reports four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Watauga in her 80s, a woman from Benbrook in her 70s, a man from Mansfield in his 50s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

After Recent Turmoil, the Race for Texas Governor Is Tightening

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The revival of a 1920s ban on abortion. The country’s worst episode of migrant death in recent memory. And an electrical grid, which failed during bitter cold, now straining under soaring heat. The unrelenting succession...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
128K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy