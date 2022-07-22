North Texan says monkeypox pain is 'probably one of the worst things I've ever been through'

Denton County officials identify two more presumptive monkeypox cases 01:47

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Monkeypox cases in North Texas on are the rise.

On Thursday, Denton County announced two more presumptive positive cases , totaling three.

Dallas County reports 52 cases, and 10 in Tarrant County.

Health officials urge everyone to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms even if the risk of mass spread remains low.

Monkeypox symptoms include, a rash—which could look like pimples, fever or chills, muscle aches, headaches, feeling exhausted and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact.

"Basically direct contact, person to person or person to animal, or exchanging body fluids, or kissing or any proximity or close contact with someone who had monkeypox you can get it that way," said Christian Grisales, PIO for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

If you want a vaccine, it could be hard to come by as Dallas County Health and Human Services say right now due to low supply it's only for people who have tested positive for the disease.

"We are working with the state trying to get more vaccine and that's why we're hoping that we get that shipment soon enough so we can have it or make it available for anyone in the community," added Grisales.

Cody Bonham knows what it's like to have Monkeypox, "It's excoriating."

For weeks, the pain Bonham said was unbearable, "Probably one of the worst things I've ever been through."

Bonham said he was exposed to Monkeypox during the Daddyland Festival in Dallas which ran from late June to July Fourth, days later he and his partner Jason got the vaccine, but it was too late as that night Bonham said he started to feel something was off.

"I noticed just a small rash and I really didn't think anything of it probably razer burn but as things went on it ended up getting worse and really just started this excruciating pain it was just awful," added Bonham.

"It's really hard to watch him go through that, there's only so much you can do," said his partner, Jason Martinez.

Martinez never tested positive for Monkeypox, Bonham is recovering and almost out of quarantine.

"I think it's also the fact that it's been painted as a gay disease has not been helpful either, I think as soon as this hits another part of the community that it's going to be an uproar and everyone is going to be scrambling and those vaccines are going to be ready," said Martinez.

Health officials point out, anyone can get this disease, not just those in the LGBTQ+ community.

If you do feel symptoms health officials urge you to get tested at your local clinic.