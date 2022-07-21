ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in.

Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7p0g_0goRUT4300
The two women start trading punches in the street as tempers flare Credit: Ben Lack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVHRy_0goRUT4300
A child starts kicking the woman in red as bystanders try to break up the fight Credit: Ben Lack

The fight is believed to be over a man - because at one point the younger girl in blue shorts is told: “Jailbait. Get your shoe.”

Shocked on-lookers managed to capture the vicious fight on a mobile phone camera.

The two women are seen jabbing their fingers in each other’s faces as the older woman in red repeatedly yells: “Get your hand out of my face. Go on.”

The girls then launch themselves at each other and grapple, lashing out with fists, as the woman in red forces her enemy back into the fence.

The young adult seems unprepared for the attack since she still has her handbag which swings around during the brawl, but is never used as a weapon.

Other people in the street try in vain to separate the women, but they continue screaming for each other’s blood and fighting.

One lad joins in the fight, aiming vicious kicks at the woman in red.

The women’s pool sliders fly off in the struggle but they continue to battle barefoot. Finally, the others manage to separate the two love rivals, who struggle to catch their breath.

The woman filming what is happening is then heard to say from the other side of the camera: “Jailbait - get your shoe. Shoe.”

It is understood the police are not involved in the dispute and neither woman appears to be seriously injured.

Channel 4's Shameless was a critically-acclaimed drama by Paul Abbott which followed the fortunes of the dysfunctional Gallagher family who lived on the fictional Chatsworth housing estate in Manchester.

Earlier this month, two women started brawling inside a Primark store in front of horrified shoppers.

The pair were caught on camera exchanging blows at the brand's flagship Birmingham store.

One woman can be seen tackling the other to the floor as the duo exchange blows in the video.

The camera then pans around as the pair continue scrapping wildly.

Last month, eight men were caught on camera brawling in a North London street in broad daylight.

Footage shows the group violently assaulting a man as he cowers on the pavement.

The video, recorded by witnesses on a nearby balcony, appears to show two groups clashing on Ashley Road in Tottenham before violence breaks out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZyiy_0goRUT4300
Bystanders attempt to pull the two women apart Credit: Ben Lack

Comments / 47

my mind
2d ago

Shaming the woman for fighting barefooted?? I guess the brawls there have standards... 🤪

Reply
16
Carol Hoousendove
3d ago

Where was the man they were fighting over? Probably home with wife and kids.

Reply(1)
16
JoeJoe2u
3d ago

I bet these two wonder why they were never called in for that job interview to work at Buckingham palace..

Reply
5
