Rockland County, NY

The US Just Recorded Its First Case of Polio in Almost a Decade

By AFP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States on Thursday reported its first case of polio in almost a decade. New York state's health department said a person living in Rockland County, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Manhattan, had tested positive for the disease. America last recorded a polio case in 2013, according...

Comments / 5

nope nope
3d ago

Well New York welcomes all ILLEGALS to their state. Article did state, it could have originated outside the US.

8
Carol Albertson
3d ago

A few months ago..children were being hospitalized with symptoms that included loss of ability to use their legs..wonder if there is a connection? It hasn't been reported in the media for months..just Biden.

2
