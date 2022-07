The Fayetteville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man it says robbed two Family Dollar stores of cash and cigarettes on consecutive nights. The robberies happened at the Family Dollar stores on Owen Drive and Raeford Road on Monday and Tuesday between approximately 9 and 9:30 p.m. In both instances, the robber entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from an employee, the Police Department said in a release. Each time the robber left with cash and cartons of cigarettes, the release said.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO