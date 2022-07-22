Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'felt good' after throwing five-inning simulated game

New York Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old is looking to return from a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder, which has kept him out of action since July of last season.

After making several rehab starts, a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to Thursday after deGrom felt soreness around his shoulder on Sunday.

DeGrom could make his first start of 2022 sometime next week, either against the New York Yankees or Miami Marlins.

The two-time Cy Young winner was an All-Star in 2021, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts.

The Mets currently lead the National League East with a 58-35 record. However, with the Atlanta Braves (56-38) and Philadelphia Phillies (49-43) still alive, adding deGrom could be a significant boost heading down the home stretch of the 2022 season.