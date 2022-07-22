ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'felt good' after throwing five-inning simulated game

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cemaI_0goRSfmJ00
New York Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old is looking to return from a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder, which has kept him out of action since July of last season.

After making several rehab starts, a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to Thursday after deGrom felt soreness around his shoulder on Sunday.

DeGrom could make his first start of 2022 sometime next week, either against the New York Yankees or Miami Marlins.

The two-time Cy Young winner was an All-Star in 2021, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts.

The Mets currently lead the National League East with a 58-35 record. However, with the Atlanta Braves (56-38) and Philadelphia Phillies (49-43) still alive, adding deGrom could be a significant boost heading down the home stretch of the 2022 season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Radio hosts blast Mets ace Jacob deGrom after latest setback

The New York Mets hoped ace Jacob deGrom was merely one step away in his recovery from a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder from making his 2022 MLB season debut. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner completed several successful rehab starts and was on track to throw a simulated game on Tuesday, the same day as the MLB All-Star Game.
MLB
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Cy Young
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Potential Braves trade package for Luis Castillo

I don’t see the Braves being in the market for starting pitching. This is the best rotation they’ve had in years, and Anthopoulos hasn’t been aggressive in seeking rotation help in previous seasons. Starting pitching is just so expensive at the trade deadline, and it will be even pricier this year — in terms of prospects — because there are such few sellers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Braves#Miami Marlins#The New York Yankees#The National League East#Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy