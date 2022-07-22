ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston's Franklin Park Zoo unveils massive lantern exhibit for third year

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A visitor favorite at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is back, with hundreds of large-scale lanterns open to the public. More than 55 large-scale displays comprised of hundreds of colorful lanterns are spread across the 72...

www.wcvb.com

Caught in Southie

Boston Seafood Festival Returns to Historic Fish Pier with Music, seafood, and more!

Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under.
Boston Globe

9 places to get a perfect martini in Boston

There’s no denying that martinis are having a moment. While some may say it’s a case of “everything old is new again,” for a cocktail as timeless as the martini, others will argue it never really went out of style. Defined by Merriam Dictionary as a...
WCVB

Boston Lyric Opera’s Production of Romeo and Juliet

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Head over to Boston Common for free performances of the Boston Lyric Opera’s production of Romeo and Juliet, presented in partnership with the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company.Vanessa Becerrawho plays Juliet, and director of the production Steve Maler provide a preview of the classic production. Three Newton...
WCVB

The Landmarks Orchestra Concert at the Hatch Shell

NEEDHAM, Mass. — This week on CityLine, connecting communities through art with free summer fun! The Landmarks Orchestra concert season at the Hatch Shell features several little known works by black composers. Music Director and conductorChristopher Wilkins talks about the orchestra’s unique programming and cultural mission. Three Newton...
WCVB

Photos: Amazing sand sculptures on display on Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — TheRevere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, is back. Click on photo about to take a look at some of the creations!. is being held through Sunday, and it features master sand sculptors from all over the...
Daily Voice

The 'Gopchang Story' Joins Boston's Ever-Growing Korean Food Scene

Although Boston's latest Korean barbecue spot has New York roots, we'll let join the ever-growing Korean food scene in the city. Gopchang Story opened their newest location at 973 Commonwealth Ave on Wednesday, July 20, according to the restaurant's Instagram. Nestled into Boston University's campus, Gopchang joins the incredible lineup...
country1025.com

Fully Immersive ‘Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Restaurant Is Coming

Thank you for being a friend. Did you just sing that in your head? If you did, get psyched (but not too psyched yet) because there is a fully-immersive dining experience that will make you happier than Blanche at an all-male review. Decades after it went off the air for...
therealdeal.com

Historic New England home to leave family after three centuries

A historic home in Concord, Massachusetts is hitting the market for the first time in more than three centuries of ownership by the same family. The Wheeler family is poised to put the Scotchford-Wheeler House at 99 Sudbury Road on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported. The family is expected to list the home in the fall for about $1.6 million.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts paddleboarder captures moment whale hits boat on video

A paddleboarder in Massachusetts was certainly in the right place at the right time. Bob Babcock, a Plymouth man, was paddleboarding Friday morning when he spotted multiple whales swimming around a boat people were fishing from. He was able to fish his phone out and capture the aquatic mammals on video, recording the moment one of them hit the boat.
nshoremag.com

Mooo Steakhouse Now Open In Burlington With World-Class Food and High-End Hospitality

The acclaimed team behind Mistral and Ostra offers standout steaks, savory sides, and impeccable service. On January 1 of this year, Burlington’s acclaimed Italian restaurant L’Andana closed its doors. It was not an ending, however, but an evolution. On Friday, July 22, after more than six months of preparation and renovation, the establishment will open its doors again as something entirely different: the third location of high-end steakhouse Mooo.
whdh.com

Michelle Wu announces free summer dance party series on City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can get a groove on this summer as Mayor Michelle Wu plans to hold a series of free dance parties. “I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”
Dianna Carney

Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" Show

"Preparations are underway at the nation’s oldest public beach for the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival."Massachusetts State Police / Facebook. (Boston, MA) The nation's oldest public beach will be hosting the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend. This fun family event kicks off on Friday, July 22nd, and runs until Sunday, July 24th. The event prides itself on being one of the largest free events in Massachusetts, attracting over 1 million visitors throughout the three-day festival.
WCVB

Well-known Massachusetts wedding and event venue to close in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
