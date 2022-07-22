ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

York County council discuss resolution surrounding term limits in South Carolina

By Shaquira Speaks
 3 days ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some York County leaders want to see changes in how long politicians can serve.

Members of the council gave their thoughts on it during a heated discussion Monday.

It’s tabled until at least a September workshop where the council can discuss in length their feelings on the issue. A few York County folks how they felt about term limits on each level of government, and most were in support of it.

“I think it’s important that the voters always make the final decision on these things. When I look at this here, this is a resolution to me that doesn’t hold strength it doesn’t really address where I feel term limits need to start off with and that’s at the federal level and at the state level,” says Councilman Tom Audette.

He was one of few council members in favor of a resolution that would signal to leaders in Columbia that York County supports term limits. Councilman Robert Winkler also agreed.

“But we’re not going to get the people at the state and federal level to make a change unless they hear from us at the local level that that’s what we want. And that’s what this resolution is,” he said.

Some folks in York County say term limits would keep the country progressing.

“People should not go into politics as a career, it needs to be to help the people and there’s burnout issues,” one woman said.

“I think that it is important to continue to have an influx of new ideas. Folks who have been broadly at a particular place for 20, 30 40 years, they’re sort of stagnant, so the opportunity for the next generation and next generation to keep engaged and involved, that’s the way to get them there,” another woman said.

Councilwoman Allison Love joined the other councilmembers who felt differently. She questioned what would happen if no one stepped up to run against someone who met their term limit.

“We’re not voting for term limits, we’re devolving the power of the people over to the state which is the very opposite of home rule,” Love said.

South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is pushing for an age limit rather, so as to not have what he deems a “geriatric oligarchy.” He says the age limit should be 72.

