Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis slugger hits 31 homeruns in 29 games

By Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Your first home run is always a special one. For 8 year old Flynn Summers, the little St. Louis slugger, his first homer turned into more and more and more.

Daniel Esteve brings us the story that takes us way out of the park with the new little home run king.

