ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch the previously unseen video of Trump’s Jan. 6 remarks

By The Hill Staff
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqctp_0goRPwe300
Tweet

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday presented outtakes of then-President Trump recording a video on Jan. 7, 2021.

In the outtake, Trump at one point cuts himself off to say that he does not want to say “the election’s over” while reading a script from a teleprompter.

“’But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results’ — I don’t want to say the election’s over, I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election’s over, OK?” Trump said.

The former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump is heard in the background drafting a new line for her father, including, “now, Congress has certified—.”

In the final cut of the video, Trump said “Congress has certified the results,” but he did not mention losing the election.

In another outtake, Trump took issue with a section that condemned the rioters.

“’And to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement, you do not represent our country, and if you broke the law’ — can’t say that, I’m not gonna, I already said you will pay,” he said.

The final address did not include the “you will pay” line.

Watch the video above.

This story was updated at 11:42 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

Indicted Trump allies Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro face potential jail time over criminal contempt charges. As Peter Navarro rejects a plea offer, questions continue to rise about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Navarro’s false claims he had nothing to do with the voting machine seizure plot, despite promoting it on TV and writing about voting machines in his now-infamous Navarro report, which was cited by Trump in his Dec. 19, 2020 tweet telling supporters to come to D.C. on January 6 for a “wild” protest.July 15, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
The Hill

The Hill

647K+
Followers
76K+
Post
487M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy