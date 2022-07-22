ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler drivers should expect nightly delays on SSE Loop 323

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A traffic reminder tonight: If you're traveling on South...

Traffic delays expected in Gladewater due to water line, road repairs

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater motorists are advised to plan on taking alternate routes in the area of the Northbound Loop and Westbound 80 beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. TxDOT and the City of Gladewater Public Works will be closing lanes for water line and road repairs. Traffic will be down to one lane on both the loop and 80.
GLADEWATER, TX
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday morning has been cleared. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near the Hwy. 271 exit ramp in the eastbound lanes. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
5 dead after fatal wreck stops traffic on Highway 110, officials say

(UPDATE, July 24) — The Texas Department of Transportation has released the identities of the victims killed in the Friday morning crash on Highway 110. All passengers from both vehicles were killed in the collision. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix of Tyler and 38-year-old Marvin […]
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
Loop, TX
Tyler, TX
Texas Traffic
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Five people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway. Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler. The scene was cleared by...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Part of I-20 shut down

SMITH COUNTY — DPS advises that I-20 eastbound is shut down at Highway 271 due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. We’ll have updates as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
'Drought stress' causing issues for East Texas trees

GILMER, Texas — The lack of rain over the last few months has resulted in severe or extreme drought conditions in parts of East Texas. Matt Holmes with H&H Lumberjack Co. explains how to maintain trees in your yard and what signs you should be looking for if your trees are in poor condition.
GILMER, TX
Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.
TYLER, TX
Bond set for suspect in Longview murder

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting in Longview. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer for the Longview Police Department, the call came in at 2:43 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. One person was transported to the hospital where...
LONGVIEW, TX
3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C.CooperHomes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.
TYLER, TX

