Alabama State

Escaped Alabama Prisoner Indicted for Illegal Possession of Five Firearms

 3 days ago

By now you probably know the name Casey White: the man who escaped prison...

Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Bedford man Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment. 26-year-old Derrick Ramey is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 66-year-old Rosalyn Craig of Washington...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
North Alabama Drug Task Force arrests man on drug-related charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man on July 20 after seizing a large amount of fentanyl. Dequist Lamone Baker, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a weapon without a permit.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Florida Woman Escapes Serious Injury in Knox Co. RV/Train Crash

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says a Florida woman escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when her R-V Camper was hit by a CSX freight train. It happened shortly before 4:30 at 23-90 North Lower Fort Knox Road. The sheriff’s department says the driver, Virginia Wilson of Naples, Florida, was...
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Three former Alabama school employees ordered to serve years in federal prison in fraud scheme

Former Athens City Schools superintendent William L. “Trey” Holladay III on Thursday received the maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $2.9 million in restitution for his part in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme where he ordered private school students to be enrolled as full-time virtual public school students in order to receive state education funding.
ATHENS, AL
Washington Police Investigating Dollar General Burglary

The Washington Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred overnight at the Dollar General on Highway 57 South. If you have any information regarding the burglary, contact Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060 or ccornelius@washingtonin.us.
WASHINGTON, IN
6 Alabama Cities Made the Top 100 For Highest STD Rates.

I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE
Divine House Of Soul and Chef Evanuel Serving It Up for Alabama

Calhoun County, AL – Warning – looking at the food prepared by Divine House Of Soul may make you hungry and that is what Chef Evanuel is hoping for. Chef Evanuel aka Brandin Blakely graduated from culinary arts school at Jefferson State Community College in 2020. He actually started his business as soon as he got to Jefferson State in 2018. One of the first jobs he had was cooking was at Waffle House around 2010. At the time he acknowledges he was struggling with a alcohol and drug addiction. Even though at the time he was struggling with addiction he knew cooking was for him. “To me cooking is one of the most powerful things in the world. When I cook I do it for something and I have to opportunity to control the way a person acts, thinks, and feel through the happiness of food. I’m given the opportunity to turn your bad day into a great day or a good day into a awesome day just by providing a wonderful meal.” While going to school he was also in a drug and alcohol rehab called Fresh Start Ministries in Lincoln Alabama. He was the first client that the rehab owner let attend college. Not only did he let Brandin attend college, he let Brandin start his private chef and catering business.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Indiana Gas Prices: Sunday

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday was $4.39 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents higher than Sunday’s national average of $4.37 a gallon. Sunday’s average price for Indiana was 20-cents lower than a week ago, 68-cents lower than...
INDIANA STATE
AL residents crossing state lines for lottery tickets

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $630 million dollars. The next drawing Friday night is sure to have people lining up to buy tickets. Including many from right here in Alabama who will need to travel across state lines into Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, or Tennessee because there is no lottery in our state.
ALABAMA STATE

