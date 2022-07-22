ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Family worried about Detroit man missing since May

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a Detroit man missing since May 25 is worried about...

Related
The Oakland Press

13-year-old girl reported missing from Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Sherita Strickland was last seen near Lahser and Nine Mile Road around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, July 23. She was riding a black bicycle. Strickland is described as a 13-year-old black girl, medium complexion, 5-foot-five,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

'We can’t dig forever’: As search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill turns up empty-handed, authorities may be forced to reassess

LENOX TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - It’s been seven months since 17-year-old Zion Foster disappeared and after two months of searching for the teen’s body in a Metro Detroit landfill, authorities said time is running out. WWJ’s Sandra McNeill spoke with Detroit Police Spokesman Rudy Harper on Friday who gave...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
CBS Detroit

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For Hire

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nurse loses home in devastating fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

