My husband and I were itching for a date – but not just any date. We have our favorite spots for dinner, entertainment, and quiet walks. Being an Indianapolis native, I can spout off a variety of places to dine and play for a date night. I decided to start digging and try to find something we hadn’t discovered yet. A place that offers something we haven’t eaten before. When I stumbled upon the Whistle Stop, I knew I had found exactly what I was looking for. Not only do they have fantastic classic bar food, but they serve whiskey infused ice cream, made in house from scratch. Yes, you read that right, boozy ice cream! I knew we had found our next date night.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO