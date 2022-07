CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Trip Advisor officials compiled reviews from actual park goers, and named Dollywood the number one theme park in the United States and the number eight theme park in the world during the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. According to the Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best website, “The Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions on Trip Advisor.”

