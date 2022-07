INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services have been set for the 3-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car in a north Indianapolis shopping center parking lot. The family of Jyrie Mathews told 13News the toddler's funeral will be held Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church. A wake will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO