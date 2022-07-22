ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel shows outtake video of Trump saying, 'I don't want to say the election is over,' day after Capitol attack

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0goRMLxn00

Jan. 6 panel shows outtake video of Trump saying, 'I don't want to say the election is over,' day after Capitol attack.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases statement on GOP congressman attack – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday condemning the armed attack on Congressman and New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after a man wielding a sharp object lunged at Zeldin Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Perinton. President Biden’s statement said the following:. I condemn the...
PERINTON, NY
ABC News

ABC News

754K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy