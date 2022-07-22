New marina in Port St. Joe is expected to drive tourism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This is an important summer for Jon Hudson and his new baseball program at Bay. The Tornadoes now under the guidance of coach Hudson, who moved south from Mosley a couple of months ago. Jon replacing Andrew Starr who stepped down from the job at the end of this past season. Instilling a summer program one of the first tasks for coach Hudson, as he works to familiarize himself with the surroundings, and the players in the program. “Everything has gone well.” coach Hudson told me as I visited one his workouts this month. “People are excited to get started up with the new administration here for us, as far as the coaching staff. It’s pretty much put in place now. And we’ve had a chance now to take a look at them a little bit and see where they’re at developmentally. It’s been good, it’s been a good start.”

