Coroner ID’s man killed in fiery collision with big rig on Highway 99 in Fresno County

The driver killed in a fiery collision on Highway 99 in Fresno County earlier this month was identified Thursday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim was Rafael Miramontes, 57, of Selma.

Miramontes and his 10-year-old daughter were involved in the July 7 fiery crash that closed part of Highway 99 for nearly seven hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miramontes was driving a Toyota Prius and following the big rig about 7:30 a.m. in a northbound lane south of Manning Avenue, when for unknown reasons the sedan struck the back of the big rig’s trailer that was loaded with cheese, CHP said.

The Prius was pinned between the trailer and a barricade and both vehicles burst into flames, CHP said.

Miramontes was pronounced dead at the scene and his daughter was taken to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries, CHP said.

The big rig driver was not hurt.