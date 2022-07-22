ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Coroner ID’s man killed in fiery collision with big rig on Highway 99 in Fresno County

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFgPX_0goRLjzK00

The driver killed in a fiery collision on Highway 99 in Fresno County earlier this month was identified Thursday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim was Rafael Miramontes, 57, of Selma.

Miramontes and his 10-year-old daughter were involved in the July 7 fiery crash that closed part of Highway 99 for nearly seven hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miramontes was driving a Toyota Prius and following the big rig about 7:30 a.m. in a northbound lane south of Manning Avenue, when for unknown reasons the sedan struck the back of the big rig’s trailer that was loaded with cheese, CHP said.

The Prius was pinned between the trailer and a barricade and both vehicles burst into flames, CHP said.

Miramontes was pronounced dead at the scene and his daughter was taken to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries, CHP said.

The big rig driver was not hurt.

Comments / 2

Related
delanonow.com

California Highway Patrol officials investigate death of Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the death of a Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning. Kern County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials released the name of 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza of Ducor on Friday. On July 21 at 6:59 a.m., Mendoza was the restrained operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned near Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was transported to Adventist Health Delano emergency room, where she subsequently was pronounced dead.
DUCOR, CA
KMPH.com

Dinuba man arrested for homicide, accused of killing woman

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Dinuba man is being charged with homicide after officers found a woman shot dead Sunday. The Dinuba Police Department says just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, they went out to North Alta Avenue, near Davis Drive, after getting reports about shots being fired. They found...
DINUBA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Crash on SR-168 in Fresno County

On July 20, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle collision on SR-168 in the Fresno County foothills. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Prather. It was said to have involved a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a 2003 Chevrolet Express with a trailer, and a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Selma, CA
Selma, CA
Accidents
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Cars
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of killing woman in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman early Sunday morning, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Alta Avenue and Davis Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers...
DINUBA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

CHP: Deadly crash in Visalia area involved teens in stolen truck

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a deadly head-on crash Friday morning in the Visalia area involved teens in a stolen truck. CHP said the crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 63, north of Marlin Avenue. An initial investigation found that a 15-year-old boy...
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Kern Avenue [Tulare, CA]

One Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Bardsley Avenue. The incident happened on July 8th, near the intersection of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. Authorities noticed a black Jeep that was speeding in the area. After being spotted speeding for the third time on Kern Avenue and R street, officers attempted to pull the Jeep over.
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Rig#Coroner#Traffic Accident#Chp
KMJ

Multiple People Injured After Crash On HWY 180 In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Traffic was backed up in the area of Hwy. 180 and Peach Ave. in Fresno Friday morning following a multiple vehicle crash. According to CHP, three cars were involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of 180 just before the Peach exit.
FRESNO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KCSO: Woman killed in Richgrove crash

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman involved in a crash in Richgrove, Calif., on Thursday morning died after being taken to a Delano hospital. KCSO said the woman was driving a vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. on Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive when...
RICHGROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters battling wildfire fire near Ahwahnee

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Madera County on Sunday afternoon. The blaze, named the Grub Fire, was discovered around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Road 600 and Grub Gulch near Ahwahnee. Roadblocks are currently in place for the following areas: Road 600 at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

3 Added To The Top Ten Most Wanted In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jesse Ruiz, 18, of Goshen is wanted for attempted homicide on July 10 and has an active felony warrant...
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy