In just more than one week, voters statewide will decide on an issue that could permanently change Kansans’ health care rights. The constitutional amendment on the Tuesday, Aug. 2 ballot, labeled “Value them Both,” is not a ban. It does not immediately make abortion illegal in Kansas. But advocates pushing for the amendment to pass have said that a ban is the ultimate goal, and that legislators have a bill ready to do just that. The amendment, if passed (a “yes” vote), would give lawmakers that unrestricted right.

