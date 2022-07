Fightful Select reported months ago that Lita had conversations with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 about possibly working together, but that wasn't the only company interested. Fightful has learned that WOW Women of Wrestling at least made an overture to Lita prior to their public announcement that they'd be returning to TV. We were told that things didn't get very far at all, as Lita made it clear that she had no interest in working with WOW Women of Wrestling, and specifically David McClane. One WOW source indicated that Lita made her feelings about McClane very obvious, and quickly rejected the overture.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO