Glendale, AZ

JJ Watt helps fan pay for grandfather’s funeral

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm…

PHOENIX (KETK) – JJ Watt is helping pay for a fan’s grandfather’s funeral.

Jennifer Simpson tweeted on Wednesday that she was going to sell some of her JJ Watt merchandise to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

The Arizona Cardinals football superstar replied to her on social media, and he was willing to offer her support during this difficult time.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss,” said Watt.

Simpson is a 26-year-old teacher. She mentioned in her Twitter biography that she likes the Texans and Astros. Simpson also said her grandfather died in July and she had tried to sell baked desserts to raise funds.

On Thursday, Simpson took to twitter to thank the public for their help after Watt reached out to her.

“I posted last night trying to sell valuable items to raise money. I woke up overwhelmed by the love and support of people who don’t even know my grandpa’s story. My family is so grateful for you all,” she said.

Watt is known for giving back. He offered to pay for the funerals for the six people who were killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade after an SUV crashed into a crowd in his hometown.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

