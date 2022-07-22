ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Footage Shows Josh Hawley Running From the Capitol as Trump Supporters Descended on the Building

By Virginia Chamlee
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust hours after he raised his fist in solidarity with Trump supporters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol, Republican Josh Hawley ran out of the building once they began to descend on it. In Thursday's primetime hearing of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, committee member...

people.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elaine Luria
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Rioter Apologizes to Four Capitol Cops at Jan. 6 Hearing

While the Jan. 6 hearings have had no shortage of bombshells, one much quieter moment on Tuesday illustrated the interpersonal nature of the testimony. After testifying Tuesday, Stephen Ayres, who has pleaded guilty to participating in the riot, approached four cops who were on duty that day—D.C. officer Daniel Hodges and Capitol Police officers Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Harry Dunn—and, putting his hand on their backs, apologized. Ayres testified that he did not plan to storm the Capitol until Trump began speaking, and he was “hanging on every word [Trump] was saying.” He said attending the riot cost him his job and home, and that Trump’s insistence on the “Big Lie” angers him. “It definitely changed my life, not for the good,” he said. Gonell, who will have to retire early due to injuries he sustained on Jan. 6, said afterwards, “I’m not holding any grudges.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Trump Supporters#House#Capitol Police#Republicans
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Jan. 6 Committee Embarrasses Josh Hawley With Fleeing Video

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) made an inadvertently comedic cameo at the Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing Thursday night when Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) laid out what Donald Trump’s most loyal congressional supporters were up to during the Capitol insurrection. “Senator Josh Hawley also had to flee,” Luria said....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Baltimore

Brown starts with sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar among 16 lawmakers arrested at protest outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. In an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Omar says she was given a ticket and will have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

People

288K+
Followers
48K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy