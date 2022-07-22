ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands pack convention center for first day of Comic-Con

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO. (KGTV) — Thursday, thousands of people packed the convention center downtown for the first day of Comic-Con.

The event returned fully in person for the first time in two years.

"It's like we get to have Halloween in July. It's just so much fun," said Michael Bordt.

In 2020, the convention was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, it was scaled down with a special edition held in November.

This year, fans came decked out in cosplay of their favorite characters.

"I'm a really giant Batman comics fan, so the Joker... it felt right," Ahuvah Lievlin said.

"I wanted to come out dressed as Dr. Strange because he's my favorite of all the Marvel characters," Chad Evett said.

Evett is a costume designer from LA. He's been coming to Comic-Con for the past ten years.

"It's nice having the camaraderie. It's nice having the emotions, and it's nice having the hype to be back in the blood again," he said.

Inside the convention center, fans scoured comic book booths and stations showcasing everything from anime to the popular Marvel franchise.

"I like seeing everyone being so excited about all the fandom, just the comics, everything," Lievlin said.

Bordt and his fiance, Courtney Conner, drove from LA to attend their first convention in two years.

"We love the atmosphere. Everybody's great, and so it's great that it's happening again after everything with the pandemic," Bordt said.

Michael and Christi Kraus, who traveled from Florida, decided to make Comic-Con a family affair.

"We had a COVID baby. We figured it was time to show him what a real comic convention... not virtual looked like," Michael said.

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

