Shaver Lake, CA

Goats helping to reduce fire risk in Shaver Lake

By Nathalie Vera
 3 days ago

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Southern California Edison is hiring experts for wildfire prevention — it just so happens they are four-legged and love eating brushes.

“The goats are doing what goats do, they’re eating brush and we have a lot of it,” said Brian Sprinkle, SCE’s Vegetation Management Operations Manager.

The company brought them near Balsam Forebay, on the east side of Shaver Lake, to help control and maintain the vegetation around power lines.

“There are a lot of areas where our power lines traverse very rugged, mountainous terrain, similar to what we see here today,” said Sprinkle.

That’s why goats are experts in this field, and much better than hand crews.

“Typically, what you have seen in the past is people out with chainsaws and chippers and various other mechanical means to cut the brush, move the brush underneath and around our power lines. It’s a dangerous job,” the operations manager said.

About 300 of them will be grazing a total of 15 acres in the Shaver Lake area.

“They can graze an acre about every one to two days. So, over the course of the project, we’re looking at about a month.”

“There’s not much training on getting them to eat because they love to eat,” said Chase Cianfichi, co-owner of Chasin Goat Grazing, the company Edison hired for the job. “They never really want stop eating.”

Cianfichi said some of them don’t like to be on the clock, though.

“Some of the obstacles is animals possibly getting out, that’s always a major concern,” he said, adding that one of the goats is named Houdini because of how much it loves to escape.

Southern California Edison said this is the second year they’re recruiting these guys for wildfire mitigation, and there are plans to expand the program.

