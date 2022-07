WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) STAGE NOTES RETURNS TO THE STAGE AFTER A LONG “INTERMISSION”. In the past two years, technology has afforded the theater world the option of crafting performance and events solely for an online audience, but even these innovative performances can’t substitute for the power of a stage performance. Physical presence is part of the essence of theater, as is occupying a common space. It is time for our Stage Notes students, the future artists and advocates of the art community, to get back on stage.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO