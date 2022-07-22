Torrential storm brings down power lines, flood Bronx communities

Many Bronx residents across the borough dealt with the aftermath of Thursday's heavy rain that flooded streets and brought down trees.

The storm, though short, was pretty intense. The storm also brought hail and lightning strikes.

A tree partially fell on some power lines in an area near the Throggs Neck Expressway by Blair Avenue.

Branches could be seen mangled with the wires

One resident said it was like this all day. Workers on the scene told News 12 Thursday night that a crew was on the way to remove the impacted branches and fix the wires.

According to Con Edison's website, 91 customers were out of power in this area as of Thursday night. Trees, however, were not the only issue.

Over in Morris Park, more than a dozen residents dealt with water and sewage backing into their homes. This happened just days after a massive sink hole collapsed in the neighborhood on Radcliffe Avenue.

Residents over there said they can't believe such a brief storm caused much damage and said they just wanted answers. They wanted the city to check the main sewers and do something to prevent the streets from being flooded.

News 12 reached out to Con Edison to learn when power would be restored in the area near the Throggs Neck Expressway but had not received an answer as of Thursday night.