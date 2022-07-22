ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID carelessness: Park Slope residents say medical waste was dumped in street, outside testing van

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Park Slope residents said dozens of used COVID-19 tests, swabs, and medical waste was dumped loosely on the sidewalk right outside of what appears to be a city-run testing van.

Juan Gonzalez, who lives down the block, pointed out the medical waste to News 12 on 9th Street and 5th Avenue outside the testing van.

The vehicle has signage that reads "NYC free COVID testing."

News 12 was told the van has been parked in the street for quite some time but, never has anyone seen biohazardous waste dumped like this.

Neighbors said they're furious and said such carelessness is attributing to the uptick in the virus.

The residents said they contacted 311.

News 12 reached out to the Department of Health, called the number on the testing van and emailed as well, but did not hear back as of Thursday night.

Residents said they want the medical waste cleaned up immediately and want those responsible to face consequences.

