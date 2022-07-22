ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles; 11 states with confirmed cases

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANqPi_0goRHUq900

The CDC is raising concerns about a salmonella outbreak and investigators say it's linked to small turtles.

The CDC says people from 11 states got sick and five had to be hospitalized after buying small turtles online.

Some of the people who got sick say bought the 4-inch turtles from myturtlestore.com

Mostly kids got sick, but no one has died.

Officials advise people to only buy from pet stores and wash your hands after handling the turtles.

Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than the age of 5 and adults over the age of 65.

People with weaker immune systems are more likely to get sick.

Those who are infected may experience diarrhea, a fever and more.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#The Turtles#Immune System
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston Globe

One dead and 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak tied to Florida

There have been two reports in Massachusetts. One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak, with most of the infected people having been in Florida about a month before they became sick, federal authorities said Thursday. A food source has not been identified as...
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent dog treat recall: These treats might be tainted with Salmonella

It’s not just food for humans that can get contaminated with Salmonella and trigger product recalls. Sometimes, pet food might contain dangerous bacteria that can make humans sick as well as their pets. That’s the case for Stormberg Foods, which announced a recall for a variety of chicken dog treats that might contain Salmonella.
PET SERVICES
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall Issued

Consumers may want to exclude pancakes from their breakfast following an urgent recall. Hovis Ltd. on July 20 recalled certain pancake mixes after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. The recalled Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk contain egg, which is not mentioned on the label, meaning the pancakes pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy