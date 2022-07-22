CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles; 11 states with confirmed cases

The CDC is raising concerns about a salmonella outbreak and investigators say it's linked to small turtles.

The CDC says people from 11 states got sick and five had to be hospitalized after buying small turtles online.

Some of the people who got sick say bought the 4-inch turtles from myturtlestore.com

Mostly kids got sick, but no one has died.

Officials advise people to only buy from pet stores and wash your hands after handling the turtles.

Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than the age of 5 and adults over the age of 65.

People with weaker immune systems are more likely to get sick.

Those who are infected may experience diarrhea, a fever and more.