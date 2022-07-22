ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Annual Italian festival, St. Ann’s Feast, kicks off in Norwalk

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196GiV_0goRHTxQ00

Crowds gathered at Norwalk's St. Ann Club to enjoy live entertainment, pizza fritta and cannoli’s Friday.

They kicked off this weekend's St. Ann's Feast, an annual Italian festival the club has celebrated more than 50 years.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the club and its local activism.

Festival organizers invite local residents and their families to come and enjoy Italian food and rides.

The festival picks back up Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday will be the final day to catch the fun.

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist

Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Pizza#Entertainment#Cannoli#Festival#Local Life#Localevent#St Ann Club#St Ann S Feast
Register Citizen

The Dish: Instagram star @TheShirleyTempleKing, Yankees’ Bernie Williams dine at different CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Instagram star and TV personality Leo Kelly of @TheShirleyTempleKing fame was at Happy Monkey on Greenwich Avenue with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten last week reviewing the menu and having a Shirley! The popular 8-year-old, a Fairfield native and son of Lisa and Tom Kelly, has earned over 217,000 Instagram followers and his own line of beverages with his review of Shirley Temple drinks from different restaurants.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy