Annual Italian festival, St. Ann’s Feast, kicks off in Norwalk

Crowds gathered at Norwalk's St. Ann Club to enjoy live entertainment, pizza fritta and cannoli’s Friday.

They kicked off this weekend's St. Ann's Feast, an annual Italian festival the club has celebrated more than 50 years.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the club and its local activism.

Festival organizers invite local residents and their families to come and enjoy Italian food and rides.

The festival picks back up Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday will be the final day to catch the fun.