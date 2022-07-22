Jersey Proud: Big Red Cup honors local hockey player from Toms River

It's the start of a new summer tradition in Toms River, a hockey game to honor a native son known as the Big Red Cup.

The game helped turn a tragedy into something positive as they play in honor of Patrick Romano, who died in a house fire at Niagara University last year.

He played hockey at Toms River East and his mother Charlene watched the game that featured Toms River and Niagara University players.

Word got around and the community showed up, raising $17,000 for scholarships named after Patrick for both schools.

That's pretty good for the first edition of this game as they plan to do it again next summer.