ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Proud: Big Red Cup honors local hockey player from Toms River

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hd14f_0goRHS4h00

It's the start of a new summer tradition in Toms River, a hockey game to honor a native son known as the Big Red Cup.

The game helped turn a tragedy into something positive as they play in honor of Patrick Romano, who died in a house fire at Niagara University last year.

He played hockey at Toms River East and his mother Charlene watched the game that featured Toms River and Niagara University players.

Word got around and the community showed up, raising $17,000 for scholarships named after Patrick for both schools.

That's pretty good for the first edition of this game as they plan to do it again next summer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Big Red#River East#The Big Red Cup#Niagara University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy