ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Ronkonkoma residents weigh in on $2.8B MacArthur Airport development project

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FK6hD_0goRHRBy00

Ronkonkoma residents got another chance Thursday night to weigh in on a multibillion-dollar project that would transform MacArthur Airport and the surrounding area.

Some showed signs of support for the Midway Crossing project, an ambitious $2.8 billion proposal to transform the area near the airport.

Some said they really like certain aspects of the proposal and a lot agreed that something needs to be done to develop the area near the airport. Some said, however, the project might be too big, and they're worried that might make traffic unbearable.

The plan would call for a convention center, a hotel, a sports and event space, and a health science complex. It would also move the airport's terminal to connect it directly to the Long Island Rail Road for the first time.

Resident Greg Noone attended the public meeting at the Lakeland Fire House where developers and other experts answered questions. His main concern? Traffic, which he said is a problem right now.

"Traffic is already backed up in a lot of local intersections here in town already. So hopefully they'll keep that in mind," Noone said.

"We're getting community input. We're listening to that," said Richard Zapolski, an engineer who is working on the proposal. He said the design could change depending on what the public has to say.

Residents filled out comment cards and used stickers to show which aspects they liked and what they'd like to see done differently.

"I think there's plenty of opportunities for us to get the right shape, the right size. I think it will be a great investment for our future," said Richard Zapolski, of Cameron Engineering & Associates.

Some residents, however, they believe the project is not for the community.

"It's a very large event space going on that I don't think we necessarily have the need for. The sports thing as well as the convention center. I don't get that," said resident James Gale.

Residents who were unable to make Thursday night's meeting will have one more opportunity. Another open house will happen next month in Holbrook.

The exact date for that meeting has not yet been set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes

There are two trails at the Sound View Dunes County Park leading to the beach. (Credit: Tara Smith) The quiet Sound View Dunes County Park (4201-5801 Soundview Ave., Southold) is one of the most enchanting locations on the North Fork, partly because it merges a little bit of everything that makes the area so unique.
SOUTHOLD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastendbeacon.com

Justice for Stella, Southold’s Lady Lighthouse Keeper

The Horton Point Lighthouse, tucked away on a cliff in Southold overlooking the Long Island Sound, is one of the less-well-known lighthouses on the East End, and the story of its first female lighthouse keeper, Stella Prince, has until this year gone largely untold. Mary Korpi, a docent at the...
SOUTHOLD, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of July 23, 2022 - July 30, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Saturday, July 30, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
longislandadvance.net

Mediterranean Manor development moves forward

Earlier this month, the developers for the Greybarn site at the former Mediterranean Manor, located at 303 East Main Street in East Patchogue, sought site-plan approval for the redevelopment of 3.42 acres of land. Both the Town of Brookhaven planning board and zoning board have since approved the site plan.
PATCHOGUE, NY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy