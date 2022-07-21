ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves sign guard Austin Rivers for depth

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0tdq_0goRHFqU00

The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized a contract Thursday with guard Austin Rivers.

The 6-foot-4 son of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spent last season with Denver, where he averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 67 games.

Rivers had his best year in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 61 games. He has played 10 seasons in the league for six teams, appearing in 60 playoff games. Rivers was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans, coming out of Duke.

After signing Karl-Anthony Towns to a contract extension and making the major trade with Utah to get Rudy Gobert earlier this summer, the Timberwolves also added free agent role players in Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes before picking up Rivers.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
State
Utah State
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Watch: Malika Andrews goes off on ‘absolutely ridiculous’ Knicks

Malika Andrews has quietly become one of the most prominent NBA broadcasters around. For a myriad of reasons, her popularity has grown exponentially over the past year. Because of that, when she has an issue with a particular team or organization – fans take notice. And that is precisely what happened this week when she absolutely went off on the New York Knicks over their handling of the media at a recent Jalen Brunson event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Seth Curry: “Going to be a challenge” for Ben Simmons to get rhythm back

Ben Simmons missed an entire season of basketball. Whatever one may think of the drama surrounding that lost season — not to mention the back surgery he had this offseason — there should be an expectation of rust with his return. Simmons’ teammate in Philadelphia and now Brooklyn, Seth Curry, said just that when speaking to reporters in Australia (hat tip to Nets Daily for finding this).
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#Karl Anthony Towns
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz remain linked for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but contrary to reports, a deal is far from being made. Recently rumors spread that Mitchell’s trade to Knicks is a “done deal” and both teams are simply working on the finer deals of the blockbuster. The reporter who made […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Raptors Trade Includes Kevin Durant To Toronto

When a player like Kevin Durant requests a trade, it sends shockwaves across the NBA. A player of his caliber rarely hits the open market. When they do, it tends to make for a lot of complications. In theory, any team in the NBA would like to land Durant. In practice, they’d have to pay an enormous price to do so.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy