ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Probation Department saves lives by focusing on rehabilitation

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgaRy_0goRHExl00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - This week a key program in local court systems is recognized for helping people when they finish their time in jail or prison.

The week is known as pretrial, probation, and parole services week.

Many people like Brandon Miller have had their lives transformed through rehabilitation.

When Miller said, “I’m so grateful that they gave me my love of life back,” he was referring in large part to his probation officer Lupita Flores.

He is referring to his probation officer Lupita Flores.

Miller is grateful to have a second chance at life, but his path to redemption wasn’t an easy one.

He shared, “To get locked up… to feel better about myself… because now all the drugs were out of my system… All this stuff was going right. But then I knew I was going to come out to nothing. That was very anxiety inducing and it made me want to give up before I even started.”

Miller has experienced the trauma of incarceration first hand, and wants the criminal justice system to change.

He explained what the hardest thing for him to endure has been stating, “ When people get locked up on probation violations or locked up on little stuff, that they lose everything.”

The people in pretrial, probation and parole services work to keep communities safe.

Probation officers like Lupita Flores also work to help former inmates create a better life and become contributing members of society.

"It's one case at a time. You know, we can't change the world all at once. It makes me feel good that I'm able to help somebody meet one of their goals or the just the goal of getting on probation successfully,” said Flores

A big goal of the probation officers is to ensure those who come out never go back.

They accomplish this by helping with resources from housing to mental health and employment services.

Comments / 1

Related
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Parolee at Large Arrested After Barricading in Residence, K9 Assists in Apprehension

SUSPECTS: Frank Morales, 37-year-old Oxnard resident. On July 22, 2022, with the assistance of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard K9 Unit, and the Oxnard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV), the Oxnard SWAT Team served an arrest warrant at an apartment complex in the 1100 blk. of South Oxnard Blvd. The felony warrant was regarding Frank Morales, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member and parolee at large. Morales’ warrant had a “caution code” attached indicating Morales had “violent tendencies”.
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspicious Montecito Death Ruled Homicide by Detectives

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives have determined the suspicious death in Montecito two months ago is classified as a homicide. Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 900 block of Park Lane on the morning of May 27, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive person in a residence. Several days later the autopsy determined the death was unnatural and the investigation continued.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint and DUI Enforcement Patrols Results (7-23-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Five impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrols. On July 23, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Rose Ave near Lindsay Place. Specially trained officers also conducted a citywide DUI enforcement saturation. The checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols resulted in five DUI arrests and 30 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Officers
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS LA

Man, 29, arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard after brief chase

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard. Officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Street overnight Sunday and came into contact with three people. Upon arrival, officers began to search a vehicle which was when they say the suspect tried to flee. A chase...
OXNARD, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Overdose investigation leads to Narcotics Sales Arrest

During the month of July, 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT), and Homeless Liaison Officers (HLO’s) began an investigation regarding an increase in drug use and drug overdoses occurring in the area of Yucca Street and Saviers Road. During the investigation, Abel Mejia was identified as being involved in the sale of Fentanyl in the surrounding area. DEU Detectives developed enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for narcotics sales.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

CommUnify launches $2.5 Million project to help at risk youths in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CommUnify is launching a multi-million dollar program called Secure Families. “We are incredibly excited. This is the first time that we’ve been able to come together as a community and address the issues and the root causes of violence in the community," said CEO Patricia Keelean. This state-awarded grant will allow The post CommUnify launches $2.5 Million project to help at risk youths in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

26-year-old man stabbed to death on bike path in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Ventura. According to police, the victim, Marcos Guzman Reyes of Ventura, was riding his bike on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park Saturday around 2 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect and stabbed multiple times on his upper torso.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy