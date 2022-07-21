ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California to allow cryptocurrency campaign donations

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Candidates for state and local offices in California will soon be able to accept cryptocurrency campaign donations.

The Fair Political Practices Commission voted Thursday to approve new rules allowing the donations for digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

The new rules say candidates can accept cryptocurrency donations if they immediately convert the digital currency into U.S. dollars. Candidates must use a registered cryptocurrency processor to handle the transaction that will collect the name, address, occupation and employer of each contributor.

Cryptocurrencies don’t rely on banks . Instead, transactions are recorded digitally through blockchain technology.

California’s new rules will take effect within 60 days. California had been one of nine states that prohibited cryptocurrency contributions. Twelve states, plus Washington D.C., allow cryptocurrency contributions in some form, according to a commission staff report.

Candidates running for federal office are already allowed to accept cryptocurrency donations.

SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
CalMatters

Truckers demand action from Newsom amid port blockade

As Gov. Gavin Newsom takes action on a slew of gun control bills, truckers are accusing him of failing to respond to a controversial state labor law they’ve been protesting for weeks, halting almost all operations at the Port of Oakland’s shipping terminals and snarling an already severely backlogged supply chain. First up: the gun […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Governor Newsom signs new measures to help protect Californians from gun violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office, on Thursday Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional legislation to protect Californians from gun violence. The measures include improving school campus safety, restricting gun possession for people who have been convicted of child or elder abuse, and regulating the sale of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Newsom signs several laws to tighten California gun regulation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Thursday that the governor signed into law a slew of gun violence prevention laws aimed at school campus safety, accessibility and regulation of sales. “California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Bold Italic

2020’s ‘Orange Skies’ Are (Probably) Returning to San Francisco Tomorrow

This year’s wildfire began, blessedly timid. Sighs of relief could’ve been heard echoing through empty tin cans pressed against thin drywall separating Bay Area apartments. Nevermind the fact that California’s drought conditions continue to worsen — leaving some of the state’s large water reservoirs, like Lake Oroville and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
capitolweekly.net

Sea level rise, a wild coast and a trip to ‘The Ranch,’ a surfer’s paradise

A unique stretch of southern California coastline has remained untrammeled due to a mix of geography and private property. Will climate change destroy it?. The sea levels keep rising here, and when you get out of your car and walk the Golden State, you can’t help but think about what Californians will lose when irreplaceable stretches of its iconic coast get inundated and eroded due to climate change.
TRAVEL
thedesertreview.com

Salton Sea panel reveals 3 submissions passed fatal flaw analysis

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A new report revealed 3 of the 13 submissions on water importation into the Salton Sea passed the fatal flaw analysis and were presented by a review panel during their Zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 20. The Independent Review Panel evaluating proposals for water importation to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom tightens Calif. gun regulations

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles Friday to focus on his efforts against gun violence.The governor will hold a news conference with Attorney General Rob Bonta, legislators and local officials to discuss state efforts to strengthen gun-safety laws.Newsom recently signed eight new gun safety measures into law. One of the bills allows the state to sue irresponsible gun makers.The others prohibit marketing to minors and will also further restrict ghost guns.Newsom said these new measures will help keep children safe at school and will also help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

