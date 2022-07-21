Moscow Public Library hosts Repair Cafe this Sunday

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures near 105 degrees along the Snake River Valley and lower Columbia Basin. Overnight temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO