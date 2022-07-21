ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Public Library hosts Repair Cafe this Sunday

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members are invited to bring their broken objects to the Moscow Public Library’s Repair Café...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Foodbank to distribute free food this Monday

The Idaho Foodbank will distribute free food in Moscow at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Monday starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading program wraps up with Finale Week

Neill Public Library’s Summer Reading Program wraps up with Finale Week this Monday, July 25th. Stop by the Pullman library and pick up one of the Grab and Go Art Activity Bags for youth of all ages. Other activities include live performances, storytimes, and a Summer Reading Finale at...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Fire Crews Busy This Weekend With Three Small Wildfires In Latah County

Fire crews are busy this weekend with three small wildfires in Latah County. The Chelsey Fire burned 4.5 acres North of Harvard. The fire was likely caused by dry lightning Thursday night. Fire crews completed a dozer line around the fire and expected full containment on Saturday night. 10 Idaho Department of Lands firefighters worked the fire with assistance from the Potlatch Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Bennett Lumber, U.S. Forest Service, and the Deary Volunteer Fire Department. The fire burned on private land.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Government
Moscow, ID
Society
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Local
Idaho Government
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, July 22, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, July 22, 2022. Welfare check on children in common. road rage // by hot shots cafe // gray honda civic or toyota, car behind them 90s jeep grand cherokee maroon color with back window busted out // gray car wasnt going on the green, other car was cussing and yelling, gray car finally went and was going like 10mph, east on bryden.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Jewelry#Toys#Moscow Public Library#Repair Cafe
pullmanradio.com

Two Crashes At Pullman Roundabout Construction Sites Over The Weekend When Drivers Fail To Negotiate Traffic Circles

Two crashes occurred over the weekend at Pullman’s new roundabout construction sites when drivers drove over the traffic circles. The first crash occurred early Sunday morning around 2:30 when 21-year-old Amber Gaston of Pullman drove over the traffic circle at the construction site on Terre View Drive. Gaston was not injured but she was arrested by Pullman Police for suspicion of driving under the influence.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSUPD Seeks Help Identifying Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself And Threatened Women On Campus

Washington State University police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of women on campus and threatened them. The incident occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Cougar Way and Thatuna Street. The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s. The man and a friend fled the scene in a newer crimson metallic Chevrolet Trailblazer which may have headed toward Moscow. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures near 105 degrees along the Snake River Valley and lower Columbia Basin. Overnight temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy