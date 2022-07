Washington State University police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of women on campus and threatened them. The incident occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Cougar Way and Thatuna Street. The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s. The man and a friend fled the scene in a newer crimson metallic Chevrolet Trailblazer which may have headed toward Moscow. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSUPD.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO