Fire at NE Madison apartment complex causes $15K in damage

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s northeast side Thursday night caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release, the Madison Fire Department said the fire broke out around 7:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Portage Road. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from an apartment that was unoccupied and being renovated.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

