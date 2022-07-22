Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and Kansas, including the following counties, in Colorado, Cheyenne, Kit Carson and Yuma. In Kansas, Greeley, Sherman and Wallace. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO