Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and Kansas, including the following counties, in Colorado, Cheyenne, Kit Carson and Yuma. In Kansas, Greeley, Sherman and Wallace. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

