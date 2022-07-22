Monkeypox vaccines in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Monkeypox vaccines have officially arrived in Pennsylvania. However, due to limited supply, the vaccines will only be given to high-risk people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox.
There are at least 64 cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania; Half of those cases are in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia will get 2,600 doses of the vaccine, and the rest of Pennsylvania will receive 3,200 doses.
Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not spread through the air, rather through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which makes it much harder to transmit from person to person.
