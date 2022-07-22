ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Monkeypox vaccines in Pennsylvania

By Madison Montag
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BKcx_0goREAy800

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Monkeypox vaccines have officially arrived in Pennsylvania. However, due to limited supply, the vaccines will only be given to high-risk people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox.

There are at least 64 cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania; Half of those cases are in Philadelphia.

‘You must pay your turnpike tolls.’ So what happens if you don’t in PA?

Philadelphia will get 2,600 doses of the vaccine, and the rest of Pennsylvania will receive 3,200 doses.

Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not spread through the air, rather through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which makes it much harder to transmit from person to person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania veterans to receive restitution in jeweler scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a multi-state settlement that recovers $34.2 million for 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide who were “deceived” by Harris Jewelry. According to the AG’s office, the jewelry company “used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members into a financing program, falsely claiming that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — Even as numerous Republican-governed states push for sweeping bans on abortion, there is a coinciding surge of concern in some Democratic-led states that options for reproductive health care are dwindling due to expansion of Catholic hospital networks. These are states such as Oregon, Washington, California,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTAJ

2 cases of Salmonella in Pa linked to turtles

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have been infected with Salmonella. There are a total of two cases from Pennsylvania and the CDC says that the infection is linked to small turtles. The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 3, 2022, to June 24, 2022. According to the CDC, there […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Fire Department rescue trapped dog

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Fire Department was quick to act when a dog got stuck in a storm drain. Lancaster Township Fire Captain Greg Leman says the owner was walking her 12-year-old Tennessee Hound named Bilbo when he ran into the storm drain. Firefighters used a sledgehammer to loosen the grate […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point. Compared to June 2021, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Sen. Race: Oz, Fetterman slowly returning to campaign trail

(WHTM) – More than two months after Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election, Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are slowly starting to ramp up in-person campaign events. On Friday Oz appeared at a public safety roundtable hosted by HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in York. The event focused on public safety with the York County District […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

HoopsFest 2022 back after two year hiatus

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, HoopsFest, the largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Pennsylvania, returned. This was the 20 year anniversary of the event. The event saw 180 teams, ranging in age from 8U to 40-plus. There was also a dunk contest, food trucks, and a kids zone. HoopsFest 2022 benefits […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania universities receive new funding, how will it be spent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is entering the next phase of its redesign after merging multiple universities. The 14-state university system received a 16% increase in funding from the state, now receiving $552 million plus $125 million in one-time federal economic recovery funds after years of what they called ‘chronic underfunding.’
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#The Vaccines#American#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Library Association announces Star Library honorees

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – 15 counties in Pennsylvania had libraries that were awarded star distinctions by the Pennsylvania Library Association. Last week the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a budget that makes the largest investment in libraries in more than 14 years. This investment will be used by libraries to increase the impact they make in their communities and to increase the functional skills and literacy necessary for residents to be successful in a 21st Century society.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA state trooper charged after driving cruiser into horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state trooper in Chester County is facing animal cruelty charges after an incident involving a horse. Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, was sent to assist in a loose horse that was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township on Dec. 28, 2021, according to […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fake money going around in Elk County, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Marys police are warning business owners of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the community. Police said the bills are marked “for motion picture purposes” on the front and back of the bills and have been used to make purchases throughout Elk County. Anyone with information on […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Republicans challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans have sued again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law, even as the state’s highest court considers a separate lawsuit aimed at wiping out a law that lost favor with Republicans following former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud. It is the latest fight over […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

15-foot-long snake attacks man in Lehigh County

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville. On Wednesday afternoon after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate vandalized campers in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township. According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19. One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had been cut, leading to them finding […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test. Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon. The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Escaped PA inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, said Friday he wasn’t immediately alarmed when a stranger joined him onstage during a campaign rally because the man wore a hat indicating that, like Zeldin, he’d served in the military. Then...
PERINTON, NY
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy