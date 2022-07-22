Dixmoor Officials Restore Water Service, but Boil Order Stays in Effect

Light and bright condo w patio. Great Unit on the lake from all Good size bedrooms, newer carpet thru-out. windows. This unit is completely redone and is in Pristine condition. New Kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher. New cabinets countertops undercounter lights plank floors. Bathroom redone to studs with soakertub travertine tile new vanity drawers medicine cabinet. Large bath has seperate vanity room. Rent includes heat, water, gas, outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse, full size basketball court. Close to the expressways and shopping. Storage locker and Laundry in the building. Great school district. Listing office has to run credit check for everybody 18+. Good credit is a must. Minimum credit 680 or higher. No outside credit reports accepted. $41.99 non-refundable credit check fee done through smart move.. No pets and no smoking in the unit. Non-refundable move in/out fee $200+ orientation fee of $35 must be submitted to on-site office before moving in.

WILLOWBROOK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO