ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixmoor, IL

Dixmoor Officials Restore Water Service, but Boil Order Stays in Effect

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in suburban Dixmoor say that multiple water main breaks have been fixed and service has been restored, but a boil order will remain in effect for the time being. Multiple water main breaks were reported in the village this week, forcing workers to shut off water in order to prevent...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in south Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday morning, city officials said. At about 5:41 a.m., the tornado touched down in a portion of south Naperville. Damaged trees were reported throughout the area, but the majority of the damage, including roof damage to a commercial building, occurred along the Route 59 corridor, from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixmoor, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dixmoor, IL
bhhschicago.com

9S180 S Lake Drive #101

Light and bright condo w patio. Great Unit on the lake from all Good size bedrooms, newer carpet thru-out. windows. This unit is completely redone and is in Pristine condition. New Kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher. New cabinets countertops undercounter lights plank floors. Bathroom redone to studs with soakertub travertine tile new vanity drawers medicine cabinet. Large bath has seperate vanity room. Rent includes heat, water, gas, outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse, full size basketball court. Close to the expressways and shopping. Storage locker and Laundry in the building. Great school district. Listing office has to run credit check for everybody 18+. Good credit is a must. Minimum credit 680 or higher. No outside credit reports accepted. $41.99 non-refundable credit check fee done through smart move.. No pets and no smoking in the unit. Non-refundable move in/out fee $200+ orientation fee of $35 must be submitted to on-site office before moving in.
WILLOWBROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area. A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage and some minor structural damage.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #493 has been canceled. The severe thunderstorms have stayed to the north of Illinois and have moved east into Lake Michigan

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 493 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 927 PM CDT SAT JUL 23 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, CRYSTAL LAKE, GURNEE, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, ROCKFORD, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Water Systems#Water Tank#Water Pumps#Water Pressure
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. Rescue crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of a rollover accident, the Chicago Fire Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville were reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said. The tornado touched down about 5:40 a.m. and was part of thunderstorms that...
WGNtv.com

Strong storms approaching NE Illinois

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy