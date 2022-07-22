Yakima hoops phenom MarJon Beauchamp surprises mom with new house

Image via @marjon32, Twitter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Weeks after getting drafted, Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp made a family dream come true by surprising his mother with a new house.

The Yakima native says this is the first house his family ever lived in after spending his life growing up in apartments. Beauchamp shared this video on his Twitter account on July 21, 2022:

As the garage door raises and his mother comes to realize the situation at hand, the parent and son fall into a warm embrace as waves of emotion overcome them—just like they did when Beauchamp heard his name called on Draft night.

Moments before he revealed the surprise, MarJon recalled this tweet posted several months prior:

It’s been a transformational month for Beauchamp, who was selected 24th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. His hoop dream is coming to life just two years after he failed to receive a single Divison 1 basketball as a high school prospect.

That’s when Beauchamp—a 6-foot-7 wing—returned to his hometown and played for the basketball team at Yakima Valley College. He dominated 12 conference games, averaging more than 30 points per game. That landed him on the G League Ignite basketball program for a season as his professional draft stock skyrocketed due to his versatile scoring ability and excellent defense.

The grandson of former Yakima Mayor and Councilmember Henry Beauchamp, MarJon was honored through a proclamation at the Yakima City Council Meeting on July 20.

