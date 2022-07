When the art world mourned the recent death of Claes Oldenberg—who died on July 19th at 93 years old—San Franciscans went right on appreciating his local work the best way we know how: resting on the green grass of its base, dog-walking all around it, sitting meditatively near its bow while gazing across the blue waters into brilliant blue skies. Or maybe driving home across the Bay Bridge and smiling at a familiar marker in front of the skyline. Just one more joyful, unique piece of a unique city.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO