Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: July 21, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog days of summer have officially arrived in Carlsbad (okay, temperatures are going from low 70s...

Carlsbad announces Citizens of the Year

Two Carlsbad residents who have spent years working tirelessly on behalf of the city have been named Carlsbad’s Citizens of the Year. Lisa Cannon-Rodman and Jeff Segall were honored for their many efforts at improving the quality of life for all Carlsbad residents. The Citizen of the Year program...
Shaping of Seaport San Diego Project Continues with Boosts to Open Space, Coastal Access

The development team for Seaport San Diego has presented new renderings to the Port of San Diego to illustrate contemplated revisions for the Central Embarcadero project. At a Thursday special meeting by the Board of Port Commissioners, the team discussed how the updated proposal creates a more open feel along the waterfront – dramatically increasing coastal access, recreational activities and views of San Diego Bay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Carlsbad buys two affordable homes for resale program

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad is adding two more homes to its affordable housing stock using federal grant money aimed at helping lower-income residents and households. During its July 19 meeting, the City Council authorized allocating up to $590,000 from the Community Development Block Program to buy two affordable units for the city’s Affordable Housing Resale Program, according to Allen Edwards, the program’s manager.
CARLSBAD, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
Oceanside Market Report June 2022

Here’s the June 2022 Oceanside Market Report. Check out the May 2022 Market Report for a comparison. You can read more about Oceanside here. 171 homes sold in Oceanside’s 4 zip codes in June, 14% fewer sales than in May. Here are the details. Single Family Homes Sold...
OCEANSIDE, CA
(Jimmy) Figueroa appointed as Executive Director for Operation HOPE-North County

Operation HOPE-North County is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaime (Jimmy) Figueroa as their new Executive Director. Jimmy comes to the role from the Resilience Community Mentoring Program where he served as Program Manager. He developed and implemented the program under the Vista Community Clinic’s Health Promotion Center and in partnership with the San Diego County Probation Department. Prior to that, he worked with Oceanside Promise creating a Pilot Initiative for Latinx youth and as.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Black Bear Diner is coming to Menifee -- sign or no sign

Pay no attention to the realtor's sign on the corner, City officials say. (Staff photo) Ignore the "Available" realtor sign in front of the property, say City of Menifee officials. Black Bear Diner definitely is coming to the former Coco's restaurant site on the corner of Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard.
MENIFEE, CA
Presidential Election
Politics
Housing
Recycling
Krikorian trial won't begin for almost a year

The chances of Krikorian's retail shops being completed soon is greater than the theater's chances at this point. (Staff photo) George Krikorian’s legal issues will remain for at least another year. It appears that won’t keep him from completing the retail buildings facing Newport Road at Menifee Town Center...
MENIFEE, CA
Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
Treatment available for people infected with COVID-19 in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–San Diego County residents who test positive for COVID-19 can receive treatment to prevent severe infection, public health officials said. Treatment is available to individuals who meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines for the medications, including those who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Monsoonal Moisture Forecast for San Diego County Over Coming Week

Monsoonal moisture will spread over the region Sunday and through the coming week, with daily chances of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler along the coast, thanks to a persistent marine layer, but forecasters said it will feel muggier.
First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA

