Steve Wells wants to be the Republican nominee for the 22nd Congressional District — but he doesn’t want to debate a rival candidate to get there. He wants primary voters to support him — but he doesn’t want to tell them where he stands on hot-button issues such as abortion, former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the future direction of the GOP under Trump.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO