Congress & Courts

House GOP Deletes Tweet Calling One Of Its Own Staff A 'Pawn' Of The Jan. 6 Probe

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

The official House Republican Twitter account promptly deleted a tweet Thursday attacking a witness who testified before the Jan. 6 committee after people pointed out she works for them.

“Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the House Republican account tweeted, referring to Sarah Matthews, an aide who was working in the White House during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

She is currently the Republican communications director for the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ABZS_0goR88Si00
House Republicans attacked Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary who testified Thursday about working in the Trump administration on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthews testified Thursday that if Trump had wanted to make a statement from the press briefing room, he could have walked there in less than 60 seconds.

She also said that the then-White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told her that Trump “did not want to include any sort of mention of peace” in his initial tweet about the rioters, but eventually agreed to use the phrase “stay peaceful” after Ivanka Trump proposed it.

Matthews had also supported the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, tweeting last month that anyone downplaying Hutchinson’s role in the West Wing “either doesn’t understand how the Trump WH worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.”

The House GOP’s tweet was taken down after blowback. Alyssa Farah-Griffin, another former Trump White House aide, came to Matthews’ defense:

The account continued to face backlash after removing the tweet.

“The tweet was sent out at the staff level and was not authorized or the position of the conference and therefore was deleted,” a House GOP spokesperson told Politico anonymously.

Comments / 218

Lone Wolf
2d ago

Am I the only one that has noticed these conservatives attack the women but not the men?There was a man next to her, his reputation or character wasn't smeared.

Reply(27)
80
Stanley Paige
2d ago

Republicans are seldom interested in facts, they deal in conjecture, conspiracy theories, and out and out lies!

Reply(17)
113
Hugh Johnston
2d ago

Is it not ironic that the republicans mistakenly try to take down one of their own at the same time the russians mistakenly shoot down one of their own aircraft over Ukraine? Just sayin'...🤪

Reply(3)
19
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Cheney just showed she no longer gives a damn about the Republican Party

When January 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson tested positive for Covid, it fell to Congresswoman Liz Cheney to lead the panel through its latest hearing. During her opening remarks, Cheney said that the committee would spend the August recess reviewing emerging information before reconvening for hearings in September, thus confirming a report from friends of the newsletter Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali of NBC News. But when Cheney returns to Washington in the fall, she might be doing so as a political zombie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#House Republicans#Trump White House#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Republican#The White House
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

