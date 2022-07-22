Rochester police officer killed in shooting; another officer injured

Editor's note: The Rochester police officer who was killed Thursday has been identified as Anthony P. Mazurkiewicz. A second officer, Sino Seng, was shot and wounded. Get our latest coverage.

A Rochester police officer, who was one of two shot on Bauman Street Thursday night, has died from his injuries.

Police spokesman Lt. Gregory Bello said the two were shot shortly after 9:15 p.m. by a single individual. Police called for aerial help to search for the suspected gunman; it is currently unknown publicly if he is in custody.

One of the officers later died, according to sources. More information was not immediately available.

One officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital and the other to Strong Memorial Hospital; both were taken in private vehicles. A female was also shot and treated at the scene.

The shootings come on the same day that Mayor Malik Evans declared a state of emergency in the city because of gun violence.

Speaking of the 41 homicides this year, Evans said, "The trajectory, unless we change something, will be the same. We will break records in terms of the bloodshed and carnage we see in out streets."

In his statement Thursday night, he said: "The tragic gun violence in Rochester must come to an end. Today, we declared a gun violence emergency in our community and this shooting is proof that we are indeed, in an emergency.

"Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day. They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders."