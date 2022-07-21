ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Manning, 4-star wide receiver from Lee's Summit, commits to Mizzou football

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

After pushing back his commitment date, one of the top-rated Class of 2023 players in the state has pledged to Missouri football.

Eli Drinkwitz scored a recruiting win Thursday when four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning from Lee’s Summit committed to the Tigers.

Manning announced his commitment at Lee’s Summit High School on Thursday night.

Manning, 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, becomes the third wideout in the MU class, joining three-star prospects Marquis Johnson and Nicholas Deloach.

He chose Missouri over a list of offers that included Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska, among others.

Manning was set to announce his commitment earlier this month before pushing his commitment day back July 3.

Manning is ranked as the eighth-best player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the 31st-best receiver nationally. He has been a multi-sport athlete in high school, also competing in basketball and track and field.

Manning officially visited MU on June 24.

He caught 69 passes last season for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The standout becomes the eighth player to pledge to Missouri in its 2023 class.

Along with Deloach and Johnson, he joins Brett Norfleet, Gabarri Johnson and Jamal Roberts as offensive commits.

Manning would be the tallest receiver on Missouri’s 2022 roster. Ja’Marion Wayne, listed at 6-foot-2, is the closest to Manning’s height.

Mizzou's four-star success

So far in the class of 2023, Missouri has gotten commitments from three four-star prospects.

This falls in line with the Tigers' recent recruiting success.

In Drinkwitz's first three recruiting classes from 2020 to 2022, he has earned commitments from 12 four-star prospects.

Most of the four-star commits came in the 2022 class, where Drinkwitz scored pledges from nine players ranked with four stars or more. The top player in that class was Luther Burden, who had earned five stars.

That marks 15 commits from four-star players since Drinkwitz began his tenure at MU.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

